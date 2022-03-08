Zacks: Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.81 Million

Brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $168.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.02 million and the lowest is $168.70 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $156.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $710.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $707.63 million to $714.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $797.33 million, with estimates ranging from $788.18 million to $803.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $126.69 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $113.08 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,401,000 after buying an additional 22,824 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

