Zacks: Brokerages Expect Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts expect Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Offerpad’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full year sales of $4.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Offerpad.

OPAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. LL Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad in the 4th quarter valued at $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Offerpad by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC raised its position in Offerpad by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,066 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,720,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,664,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OPAD opened at 4.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.54. Offerpad has a 1-year low of 2.96 and a 1-year high of 20.97.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

