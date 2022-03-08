Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $2.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $13.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $15.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $110.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 7.64%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after acquiring an additional 532,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 36,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

