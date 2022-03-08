Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,693,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 2,010,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,933.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDSF opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average is $89.18. Zalando has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $120.64.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.