Zargon Oil & Gas (TSE:ZAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:ZAR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.05. Zargon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 88,197 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03.
About Zargon Oil & Gas (TSE:ZAR)
