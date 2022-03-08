ZClassic Price Down 31.8% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $591,421.44 and approximately $127.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00322824 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00073986 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00091152 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004904 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.