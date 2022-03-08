Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Cut to $535.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $580.00 to $535.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.14.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $381.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $380.91 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after buying an additional 462,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

