Zel One Day Trading Volume Tops $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00352829 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00073809 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00102367 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002948 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004904 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

