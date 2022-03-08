Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Cam Gallagher sold 7,188 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $360,765.72.

On Monday, February 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $534,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $626,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $740,300.00.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 312,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.35. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

