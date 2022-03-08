Zero (ZER) Price Tops $0.0392 on Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 43.3% lower against the dollar. Zero has a market cap of $437,520.25 and $54,869.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.00 or 0.00343902 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00072347 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00099072 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005097 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,153,882 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.