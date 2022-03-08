ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Down 19.3% This Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $805,350.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00033642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00104730 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

