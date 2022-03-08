ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading 19.3% Lower This Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $805,350.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00033642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00104730 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

