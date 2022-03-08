Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Down 6.3%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $10.16. 10,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 865,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZETA. Craig Hallum began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $13,674,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $1,641,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

