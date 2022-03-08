Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Shares Up 3.5%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.78. 40,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 501% from the average session volume of 6,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zhongchao stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Zhongchao as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

