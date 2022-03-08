Zigcoin (ZIG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.54 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Zigcoin has a market cap of $19.16 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00034112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00104769 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

