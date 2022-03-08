Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lessened by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,312 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 5.0% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Zoetis worth $240,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

