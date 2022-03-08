ZooKeeper Market Cap Hits $6.94 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $444,061.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043543 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.37 or 0.06639560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.86 or 1.00107290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046648 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 115,670,782 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars.

