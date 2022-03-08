zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $524.20 and last traded at $524.20. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 75 shares. The stock had previously closed at $533.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.29.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

