Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading Down 6%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $190.52 and last traded at $192.09. 55,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,203,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.37.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of -83.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $2,145,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,267 shares of company stock worth $14,893,662. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.1% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

