-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. Qualtrics International posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

XM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.59.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.74. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 97,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $2,740,793.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 488,769 shares of company stock worth $13,942,325 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 167,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

