$0.06 EPS Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. AcuityAds reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of ATY stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 million and a P/E ratio of 13.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AcuityAds by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 231,200 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,981,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,057,000. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AcuityAds (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.