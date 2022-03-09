$0.06 EPS Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. OptimizeRx reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $909,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,239 shares of company stock worth $3,152,270. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.77. 137,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,222. The firm has a market cap of $746.64 million, a P/E ratio of 464.16 and a beta of 0.77. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.51.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

