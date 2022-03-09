-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). electroCore posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in electroCore by 222.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SWM Advisors purchased a new stake in electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in electroCore by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of electroCore by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore (Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

