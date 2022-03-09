$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for iSun’s earnings. iSun reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.
On average, analysts expect that iSun will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iSun.
ISUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
ISUN stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 433,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. iSun has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $18.28.
About iSun (Get Rating)
iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.
