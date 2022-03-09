$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for iSun’s earnings. iSun reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that iSun will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iSun.

ISUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iSun by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iSun by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iSun by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iSun by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

ISUN stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 433,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. iSun has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.

