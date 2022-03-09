-$0.10 EPS Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). Anaplan also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

PLAN traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 66,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,878. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.77.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,672,854.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth approximately $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after buying an additional 1,712,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,287,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,311,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

