-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cel-Sci Corp. (NYSE:CVM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cel-Sci Corp. (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cel-Sci’s earnings. Cel-Sci posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cel-Sci will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cel-Sci.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cel-Sci to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE:CVM opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Cel-Sci has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $208.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.16.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

