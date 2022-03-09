-$0.21 EPS Expected for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Adial Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADIL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $43,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADIL traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. 61,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,057. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

