-$0.22 EPS Expected for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Design Therapeutics.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $159,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSGN traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

