-$0.26 EPS Expected for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

CLGN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. 6,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 million and a P/E ratio of -71.15. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,743,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 570,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

