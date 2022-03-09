-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Virgin Galactic reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 489.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 32,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 63,834 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPCE traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. 11,296,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,406,154. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

