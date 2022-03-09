-$0.34 EPS Expected for Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

PRTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 35.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 34.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

PRTG stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

