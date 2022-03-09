$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Avantor reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,159,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,505. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. Avantor has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $2,422,471.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,781. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avantor by 21.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,361,000 after acquiring an additional 324,770 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 111,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

