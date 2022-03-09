-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). SI-BONE reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth $2,832,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 22.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 35.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period.

Shares of SIBN traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,149. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $746.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 12.04. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

