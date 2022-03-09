-$0.47 EPS Expected for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) to post ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

FUSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, CEO John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. 92 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,394. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -1.74.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

