-$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) will post ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dyne Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 423,245 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 514,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 298,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 45,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,429. The stock has a market cap of $457.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.54. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

