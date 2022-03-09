$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $978.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $438.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 158%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 24.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after buying an additional 91,123 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 16.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 61.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 77,377 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.48.

About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.