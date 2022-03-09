-$1.23 EPS Expected for Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.19). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.79) to ($3.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($4.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tempest Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 51,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,120. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.09. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

