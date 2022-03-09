-$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.02). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow I-Mab.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, I-Mab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.66.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in I-Mab by 203.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,803,000 after buying an additional 572,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of I-Mab by 2,415.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after buying an additional 424,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter worth $24,911,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (IMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.