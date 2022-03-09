$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AMETEK by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 87,465 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a one year low of $119.75 and a one year high of $148.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

