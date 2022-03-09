$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Atmos Energy posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE ATO opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after purchasing an additional 455,162 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,891,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

