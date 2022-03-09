$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $112.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.50 million and the highest is $113.20 million. BancFirst reported sales of $117.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $470.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $472.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $495.25 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $512.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 33.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $141,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 8.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 15.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.25. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

