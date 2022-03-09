$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) will report $140,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

MOTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 654.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 300,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motus GI by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 124,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motus GI by 541.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 151,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

