$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) will report $140,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.
MOTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.
About Motus GI (Get Rating)
Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
