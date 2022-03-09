$15.03 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) will announce $15.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.70 million and the highest is $17.93 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $7.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $77.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $98.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $132.89 million, with estimates ranging from $101.79 million to $185.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 186,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 150,777 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCUL stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $401.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

