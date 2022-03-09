$15.03 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) will announce $15.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.70 million and the highest is $17.93 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $7.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $77.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $98.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $132.89 million, with estimates ranging from $101.79 million to $185.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 186,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 150,777 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCUL stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $401.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.