15,568 Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Establishment Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.18. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

