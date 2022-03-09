177,945 Shares in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,434,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 516,901 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 434.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 151,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 891,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DAWN opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38.
In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 4,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
