177,945 Shares in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,434,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 516,901 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 434.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 151,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 891,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAWN opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 4,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

