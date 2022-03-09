$18.52 Million in Sales Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.83 million and the highest is $19.90 million. NETSTREIT reported sales of $11.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $83.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.41 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $103.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.69 million to $146.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NETSTREIT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in NETSTREIT by 12.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NETSTREIT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

Shares of NTST opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.76 million, a PE ratio of 303.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

