$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the lowest is $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $9.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVY. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

AVY stock opened at $158.92 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,682,000 after purchasing an additional 320,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after purchasing an additional 227,637 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,755,000 after purchasing an additional 151,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

