$200.35 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) will announce $200.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $151.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $644.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $644.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $796.30 million, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $829.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exterran.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, CFO David Alan Barta purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 109.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 307,138 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 272,734 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXTN stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

