26,945 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,803,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 68,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,660,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,951,000 after buying an additional 24,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after acquiring an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.13 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

