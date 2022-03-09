$277.52 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) to report $277.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.85 million and the highest is $283.45 million. NuVasive reported sales of $271.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,960,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 47,609.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 526,087 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after buying an additional 505,367 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after acquiring an additional 444,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13.

NuVasive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

